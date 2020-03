08:58 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Tamar Peretz-Levi identified as coronavirus victim Read more Mother of 4-year-old twins identified as Israel's youngest coronavirus victim. Lod mayor: 'Tamar was a heroic woman.' ► ◄ Last Briefs