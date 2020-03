08:43 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 COVID-19 patient who passed away at Assaf Harofe: Tamar Peretz Levi The 49-year-old corona patient who died of the virus is Tamar Peretz Levi, a resident of Lod. She left behind four-year-old twins. ► ◄ Last Briefs