Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Smotrich: If Yamina is in gov't, I will be a minister Minister of Transportation Bezalel Smotrich addressed talks in establishing the unity government. "If Yamina is in government - I will certainly be a minister," Smotrich said in an interview to Kan.