08:19
News BriefsNissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20
18th fatality in Israel from coronavirus
Assaf Harofe Medical Center announced the death of a 49-year-old Corona patient admitted to the medical center on Thursday, March 26 after testing positive for the virus.
The patient suffered from an underlying condition and died last night due to complications from the virus.
This came after a Corona patient in her 50s died on Tuesday night at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.
The hospital was said she suffered from underlying causes.
