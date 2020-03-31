Natn'l Economic Council chair: We will ensure there is a safety net

Avi Simhon, chairman of the National Economic Council, said in an interview with Galei Tzahal that "the prime minister has tasked us with ensuring that there is a safety net. If in another one or two months it becomes that it is not enough, there will be more."

He said, "If someone is harmed, he will receive. If not - no. NIS 80 billion of public money will be distributed according to criteria, not just randomly."