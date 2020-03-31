|
US to send medical equipment to Italy, France and Spain
US President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States will send medical equipment for combating the coronavirus pandemic to Italy, France and Spain.
"We're going to be sending approximately $100 million worth of, of things, of surgical and medical and hospital things to Italy," he told reporters at the White House, adding that Italy's prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, was "very, very happy I will tell you that."
