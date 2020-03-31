Netanyahu to associates: I will not give up on annexation

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu reportedly told his associates during closed talks, according to Kan News, that "I have given up on ministerial portfolios, I will not give up Trump's peace plan as far as annexation is concerned."

According to the report, one of the issues of contention in the coalition negotiations is the issue of the number of ministers in the Cabinet. Blue and White is demanding that 30 ministers serve in the government, while Likud is pushing for 36, despite fierce public criticism.