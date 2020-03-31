|
Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20
Zarif: US sanctions have doubled our suffering from coronavirus
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday once again blasted the US sanctions on his country, saying the sanctions have doubled Iranians' suffering from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.
"These days the world is fighting against a common challenge. This time, it is not related to the borders and interests but it is about humanity, living, and staying," Zarif said, according to the Xinhua news agency.
