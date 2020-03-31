|
600 soldiers to assist police in enforcing restrictions on movement
As of Tuesday afternoon, about 600 IDF soldiers will assist the police in enforcing the restrictions on movement as part of the efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The soldiers, from the combat training bases, will work closely with the police and the commanders among them will carry weapons.
The IDF announced that the soldiers had been trained for action in the civilian sphere.
