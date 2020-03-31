|
News Briefs
Experiment: Dogs will detect coronavirus carriers
The Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure at the Defense Ministry is leading an effort to train dogs from the IDF’s Oketz Unit (canine unit) to identify coronavirus patients by sniffing saliva samples, Channel 13 News reported on Monday.
The effort follows studies that have shown that dogs can identify people who have the flu, cancer and malaria, through their developed sense of smell.
