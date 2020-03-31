|
01:49
Reported
News BriefsNissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20
Ford to produce 50,000 ventilators over 100 days
Ford Motor Co announced on Monday it will produce 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days at a plant in Michigan in cooperation with General Electric’s healthcare unit.
Ford said the simplified ventilator design, which is licensed by GE Healthcare from Florida-based Airon Corp and has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration, can meet the needs of most COVID-19 patients and relies on air pressure without the need for electricity.
Last Briefs