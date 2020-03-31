|
New York hate crime legislation named after Monsey victim
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that he is renaming proposed state hate crime legislation in honor of the Monsey stabbing victim who died on Sunday, JTA reports.
“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Josef Neumann, who suffered brutal stab wounds after an attacker invaded the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg on the final night of Hanukkah three months ago,” Cuomo said.
