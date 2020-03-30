23:48
Reported

News Briefs

  Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20

New York lawmaker diagnosed with coronavirus

New York Rep. Nydia Velázquez has been diagnosed with coronavirus, The New York Post reported on Monday, just days after she shared a speaking lectern and microphone with dozens of House colleagues.

The Brooklyn Democrat placed an open palm on a shared microphone’s foam this past Friday morning during debate on the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill, moving the device closer to her face, before draping her hands on a lectern that held her notes.

