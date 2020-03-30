|
23:48
Reported
News BriefsNissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20
New York lawmaker diagnosed with coronavirus
New York Rep. Nydia Velázquez has been diagnosed with coronavirus, The New York Post reported on Monday, just days after she shared a speaking lectern and microphone with dozens of House colleagues.
The Brooklyn Democrat placed an open palm on a shared microphone’s foam this past Friday morning during debate on the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill, moving the device closer to her face, before draping her hands on a lectern that held her notes.
Last Briefs