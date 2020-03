22:58 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Tehila Friedman-Nachalon leaves Yesh Atid Tehila Friedman-Nachalon, who occupied the 38th slot on the Blue and White party list prior to the party split, announced she was leaving Yesh Atid. ► ◄ Last Briefs