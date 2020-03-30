The unemployment rate in Israel continues to climb due to the coronavirus crisis, approaching a quarter of all eligible workers - 23.1%.

Yesterday saw 20,413 new unempployment claims - similar to the total number of registrants yesterday and last Friday.

As of the beginning of March, there were 804,712 new jobseekers - about 90% of whom had taken unpaid leaves.

The total number of active job seekers in Israel as of today is 962,563.