News BriefsNissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20
Unemployment rate in Israel continues to climb
The unemployment rate in Israel continues to climb due to the coronavirus crisis, approaching a quarter of all eligible workers - 23.1%.
Yesterday saw 20,413 new unempployment claims - similar to the total number of registrants yesterday and last Friday.
As of the beginning of March, there were 804,712 new jobseekers - about 90% of whom had taken unpaid leaves.
The total number of active job seekers in Israel as of today is 962,563.
