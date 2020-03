22:47 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Volunteers clean, disinfect synagogues in central Israel Disinfection, purification, and microbial destruction staff of the team3 volunteer company have carried out a disinfection effort in two major Ness Ziona synagogues. ► ◄ Last Briefs