22:41
News BriefsNissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20
For the first time: UN Security Council holds virtual conference
Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said that "even under the new and complex reality, we continue to take part in the diplomatic effort within the family of nations."
"At this time and despite Israeli assistance to the Palestinian Authority, we hear voices of incitement from [Mahmoud Abbas] who accuses IDF soldiers of spreading Corona in the PA. There is no room for baseless statements and the UN must condemn these."
