22:26 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 First shipment of ventilator systems lands in Israel The first plane carrying respiratory systems for the Yad Sarah religious volunteer organization landed in Israel today. The organization said it plans on bringing 2,000 home breathing devices to the country intended for use on behalf of all sick Israelis. ► ◄ Last Briefs