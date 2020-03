21:56 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 'Report prayer services, breach of isolation orders' Rabbi David Yosef (Shas) instructed followers to report infringements against the Health Ministry's regulations against organizing prayer services and failing to uphold quarantine. ► ◄ Last Briefs