Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20
Researchers predict 'steep rise in infection rate'
Researchers at the Racah Institute of Physics at Hebrew U. in Jerusalem said that Israel could expect to see more than 1,000 seriously ill coronavirus patients within the coming two weeks if safety measures weren't instituted nationwide.
They said the outbreak could be delayed with the help of protective measures such as ones imposed in the past week, as well as home isolation and strict protection of at-risk populations, especially individuals aged 65 and above.
