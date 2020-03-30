20:53 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Joint List MK calls gov't plan 'liquidation sale' The Joint List's sole Jewish representative, MK Ofer Cassif, attacked the government's Corona crisis economic plan. "The plan presented this evening is not a rescue plan but a liquidation sale. Netanyahu and Kahlon's stingy plan will lead to the collapse of the weak and strengthening of deep-pocketed corporations. Instead of [providing] funding for [increased] employment, or at least subsidizing it, the plan encourages rushing layoffs. Instead of supporting the self-employed, it offers tiny grants that [will] not provide for basic living [requirements]. ► ◄ Last Briefs