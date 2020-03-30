|
20:38
Reported
News BriefsNissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20
Chief Rabbinate says gov't coordinated directives
The Chief Rabbinate issued a statement following the new restrictions on prayer services and weddings.
"Government guidelines regarding religious matters that were released this evening were made in coordination with the Chief Rabbis on behalf of all the professional bodies in the Ministry of Health and the Internal Security Council. Tomorrow, the Chief Rabbis will issue detailed guidelines regarding all halakhic implications of the said government decisions."
