Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20

Netanyahu announces further reduction in Knesset functions

Prime Minister Netanyahu said tonight that work in government ministries would be reduced to 15% from the previous 30% with certain exceptions.



"Passover will begin next week. This year's seder will be remembered as the lockdown seder. I request that you only hold it as part of the nuclear family [you live with]. Only small families are to hold a seder," said the prime minister.