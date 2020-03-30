'PA prefers paying terrorists over breathing machines'

Attorney Morris Hirsch said the PA preferred to pay terrorists over acquiring 387,143 coronavirus test kits or 465 ventilators.

According to him, the amount the PA spends on terrorist salaries is six times more than what its spendings for needy Palestinian Arabs.

"To put the PA decision into perspective, it should be taken into account that in 2019 the average monthly PA spending on terrorist salaries and incentives was more than NIS 50 million ($13,937,170 / € 12,579,425).