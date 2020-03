20:05 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Netanyahu announces NIS 80 billion aid package Prime Minister Netanyahu announced that the government has approved a NIS 80 billion economic aid package for a three month period. Half of the amount will be deducted from state coffers in credit and half in cash. ► ◄ Last Briefs