19:58 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Sovereignty Movement: 'Sovereignty must appear in government basic guidelines' Read more Sovereignty Movement calls on PM, negotiating team, ministers to view Judea and Samaria sovereignty as prerequisite to join government. ► ◄ Last Briefs