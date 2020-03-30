|
19:45
Reported
Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20
Rep. Hawley accuses China of coverup
In an article on Fox News, Rep. Josh Hawley called on the American administration to hold the Chinese government accountable for "tens of thousands of lives stolen and billions of dollars lost."
The Republican Senator from Missouri said China had orchestrated an intentional coverup, rounding up doctors for attempting to circulate news of the virus, hiding evidence, and preventing labs from carrying out testing.
