19:28 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Gaza man who crossed border fence apprehended, released IDF forces arrested a man who had crossed the perimeter fence in northern Gaza into Israeli territory today. He was determined to not be armed, and was returned to Gaza after questioning. ► ◄ Last Briefs