According to a 0404 News report, 135 criminal investiagions have been opened by Israeli police for violations of isolation orders, and 40 investigations have been opened in cases of dissemination of 'Fake News.'

To date, 2,941 fines have been issued as follows:



Breach of isolation - 97 fines.

Neglect to report to Ministry of Health for isolation duty - 8

Refusal to comply with orders to disperse gathering - 155

Running a business/business location contrary to regulations - 178

Entering a public space for the purpose of activity prohibited by regulations - 2,112

Stays in public spaces prohibited by regulations- 381

Prohibition of prayer in closed area outside of home - 8

Running public transport contrary to regulations - 2