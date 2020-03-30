Meretz MK Zandberg calls for safety measures for personal data

Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg addressed a letter to the Attorney General requesting that he order the Defense Minister to prevent cooperation between the defense establishment and the NSO company.

"Insofar as it is decided to cooperate between the defense system and the NSO, it warrants that information collected by the Israeli police, Ministry of Health and Shin Bet, under the government's emergency regulations, not find its way to the servers of any commercial company, and that it will undergo stringent security checks in order to prevent leakage of information," Zandberg wrote.