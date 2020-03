18:02 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Chief rabbis rule against postponing circumcisions The chief rabbis of Israel, Rabbi David Lau and Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef ruled that circumcision ceremonies were to be carried out as scheduled excluding cases of newborn heatlh complications. ► ◄ Last Briefs