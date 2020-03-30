|
17:56
Reported
News BriefsNissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20
Sovereignty Movement demands unity gov't adopt platform
The Sovereignty Movement called on PM Netanyahu to present guidelines to parties wishing to join the coalition government according to which they would have to agree to impose Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.
In a statement released by the movement, Blue and White chairman Gantz was quoted as saying he considered the Jordan Valley an integral part of the Land of Israel.
