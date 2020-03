16:57 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 MK Segalovich critisizes Gantz for 'defecting from chosen path' MK Yoav Segalovich (Telem - Blue and White) strongly critisized Blue and White's Benny Gantz for leaving the party in favor of a unity government with the Likud. He said Gantz had reneged on promises to Blue and White and changed his ways overnight. ► ◄ Last Briefs