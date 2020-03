16:15 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Edelstein demands Foreign Min. portfolio Channel 13 reported that MK Yuli Edelstein's said he would give up the Knesset Speaker position in return for the Foreign Minister Portfolio. ► ◄ Last Briefs