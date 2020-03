16:08 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Shaked: 'Netanyahu must keep his promises to the right wing' Read more Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked: "We didn't enter politics to work for the Histadrut" ► ◄ Last Briefs