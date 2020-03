15:42 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Prince Charles leaves isolation after contracting virus last week BBC reported that Prince Charles left home isolation today after testing positive for coronavirus a week earlier. According to the report, the Prince of Wales tested negative today, displaying no additional signs of sickness. His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, is to spend the coming days in isolation as a precautionary measure. ► ◄ Last Briefs