Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Head of Talmud Torah in Sanhedria tests positive for COVID-19 Head of Talmud Torah Chochmat Shlomo in the Sanhedria Murchevet neighborhood of Jerusalem tested positive for COVID-19 today. As a result, hundreds of students at the school entered home quarantine as a precautionary measure.