Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Water authority increases water quota for agriculture The Ministry of Agriculture and Water Authority announced that the water quota for the agricultural sector would be temporarily increased due to a significant increase in the population's food consumption resulting in farmers' requirement for additional food growth.