MDA: EMT hit by stones while responding to call in Mea She'arim

According to an MDA spokesperson: "A team of Magen David Adom that arrived shortly to take a corona sample on Oneg Shabbat street in the Mea She'arim neighborhood of Jerusalem was stoned. "

"The EMT MDA volunteer wore the protective gear near the building in which the caller lives when suddenly he was hit by stones. Miraculously, he was only slightly injured in the shoulder, and in addition, the windshield of the Jerusalem municipality vehicle, which was in the service of the Magen David Adom for corona samples, was smashed. A complaint will be filed with the police."