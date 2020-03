14:35 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Bennett: PA 'prime minister' is 'ungrateful' Defense Minister Naftali Bennett attacked the Palestinian Authority "prime minister" after he claimed that Israel was trying to infect the PA population, calling him "ungrateful." ► ◄ Last Briefs