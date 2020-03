14:33 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Testing center for Arab sector launched At the request of Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman, MDA Director General Eli Bin, in coordination with MK Ahmed Tibi, announced the operation of a dedicated Corona testing center for the Arab sector. The service will be provided starting today in the Arabic language and in line with the target audience. ► ◄ Last Briefs