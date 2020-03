14:31 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 PM Netanyahu to self-quarantine until Health Ministry makes decision Prime Minister Netanyahu has clarified that until the epidemiological investigation has reached its completion, he and is closest staff will self-quarantine. Upon completion of the investigations, the Health Ministry and Netanyahu's personal doctor will decide when the self-quarantine should end. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs