Ayelet Shaked: Supreme Court is also subject to rule of law

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked attacked the Supreme Court's decision after it received the petition of the family of the terrorist who murdered Rene Schnav.

"The court again reversed the statutory authority's opinion, reducing the order to demolish the home of the murderer of Rina Shnerb. Compliance with the rule of law also means respecting the law as it is worded and respecting the authorities it authorizes, without replacing them at the court's discretion. The Supreme Court is also subject to the rule of law."