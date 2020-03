13:05 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Number of coronavirus infections in PA rises to 115 The number of persons infected with the coronavirus in the Palestinian Authority rose to 115, including 104 in Judea and Samaria and 9 in the Gaza Strip. ► ◄ Last Briefs