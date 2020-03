12:52 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Banks exploiting crisis, hiking interest rates, MK alleges Read more MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) accuses banks of exploiting coronavirus crisis to hike interest rates ► ◄ Last Briefs