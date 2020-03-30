|
Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20
US, Israeli air forces hold joint exercise in southern Israel
The Israeli and US air forces conducted a joint exercise in southern Israel. The fighter jets practiced strategic air and ground threat scenarios.
"The exercise was planned in advance as part of the training program for 2020, and was carried out despite the spread of the virus, under the required procedures and commands and while adjusting the exercise to them," the IDF said.
