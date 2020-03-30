PMO: PM appears to not need quarantine, investigation is ongoing

During these hours, health professionals are conducting an epidemiological inquiry into a worker in the vicinity of the prime minister, after which orderly guidelines will be given.

The Prime Minister's Office said that the initial assessment was that the PM would not need to stay in quarantine as he was not in close contact with the patient and had no meeting with him. In addition, from the initial examination the two had not stayed in one room for the past two weeks. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

The ministry emphasizes that in recent weeks, the prime minister and his environment have strictly adhered to the Ministry of Health's guidelines, accompanied by his personal physician, and holds most discussions on video calls from his residence. "The prime minister and his environment will follow the Ministry of Health guidelines."