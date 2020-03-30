|
Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20
Bennett announces establishment of AI-based COVID-19 monitoring system
Defense Minister and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett announced the establishment of a national coronavirus monitoring system based on artificial intelligence.
"In my opinion it is the most advanced in the world. Every citizen at any moment will have a score of 1-10 for the likelihood that he is infecting people with Corona. Score 3 says you are probably not contagious; 9.5 says you probably are, and then we will ask you to take a check with a PCR throat swab."
