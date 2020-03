11:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Lapid and Ya'alon will make declaration to press MK Yair Lapid, Chairman of Yesh Atid, along with former Chief of Staff and MK Moshe Ya'alon and MK Gadeer Mreeh will give a statement to the media at 2:30 pm in the Knesset. ► ◄ Last Briefs