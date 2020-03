10:32 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Beijing rabbi: 'Outdoor minyanim are killing people!' Read more Chabad's Rabbi Shimon Freundlich urges precautions to avoid contracting coronavirus, says groups praying outdoors are 'killing people.' ► ◄ Last Briefs